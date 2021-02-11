Gunman accused of murder in fatal shooting of another man in east Fort Worth

A Fort Worth man is a suspect in the Wednesday afternoon fatal shooting of a man in east Fort Worth, according to jail records and police.

Jail records identified the suspect as Jawara Loudd Jr., 26, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Loudd faces a charge of murder in the shooting death.

He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday on $100,000 bond. He also was in custody on an assault charge.

Fort Worth police responded to call shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Tierney Road.

A person at the complex had been yelling about someone being shot in an apartment, according to a police call log.

When they arrived, Fort Worth police found a man dead from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Loudd lived in the complex where the shooting occurred, according to a police report.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.