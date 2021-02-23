Wrong-way driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in death of Fort Worth man

A wrong-way driver who Fort Worth police say killed another motorist over the weekend faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to police and jail records.

Jail records identified the suspect as Donny Shaw, 40, of Fort Worth, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Sunday just after the fatal accident.

Killed in the crash was 57-year-old Marty Lee Vaughn of Fort Worth. Vaughn was pronounced dead on Sunday morning after two cars collided on East Rendon Crowley Road.

Fort Worth police responded to the major accident just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of E. Rendon Crowley Road.

Shaw is accused of driving the wrong way on the road and then colliding with another vehicle driven by Vaughn.

Two other people were in the vehicle driven by Vaughn, but information on them was not available on Tuesday.

Shaw remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday. Bond had not been set.