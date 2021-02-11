Crime map shows 824 crimes were reported last week in Fort Worth, most since December

A total of 824 crimes were reported in Fort Worth last week, more than any week in the city since early December.

Theft was the most common criminal complaint, with 132 occurrences, according to the Star-Telegram’s weekly crime map, which displays data from the city. That was followed by 97 reported cases of criminal mischief, 89 cases of assault and 58 penal code violations.

There were two murders listed on the map, both from Jan. 31 and less than a mile and a half away from each other. A 31-year-old man was shot to death during a fight that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at a QuikTrip at 6601 Brentwood Stair Road. A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the head around 6:30 p.m. on Oakbend Drive.

There were also four reported carjackings, two reported kidnappings and one reported case of assaulting the elderly, according to the crime map.

The 824 crimes reported between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 represents an increase from the previous week, when there were 781 reported crimes. The last week with more crimes was Dec. 6 through Dec. 12, when there were 847 criminal complaints.

