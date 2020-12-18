Were crimes reported near your Fort Worth home or workplace? Find out using this map.

In the first full week in December, 847 crimes were recorded in Fort Worth, according to a Star-Telegram map created with police department data that the city released.

The five crimes recorded most often were theft (133), vehicle burglary (94), assault (86), auto theft (79) and criminal mischief (71), according to the data for Dec. 6-Dec. 12.

The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of December 6th, 2020. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.

