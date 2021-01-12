Irving suspect accused of fatally shooting man, leaving body near Tarrant County road

An Irving man is accused of shooting a Tarrant County man to death over the weekend and leaving his body on the side of a road.

Jacoby Mikel Jones of Irving has been arrested and faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 38-year-old Eduardo Pedroza of Roanoke, according to officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Pedroza’s body was found by a passing motorist in the 5700 block of Teague Road in southeast Tarrant County. An autopsy revealed that Pedroza died from a gunshot wound to his head.

The driver made the discovery shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

“This homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, posing no immediate danger to the public,” said Lt. Jennifer Gabbert with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in a Tuesday news release.

Gabbert did not provide any other details on the homicide or arrest.