Haltom City man shot, killed man riding bicycle, then laughed as he fled, police say

Jeremy Romo was at a home on East Arlington Street on the afternoon of Oct. 25 when he saw a man riding a bicycle down the street.

Romo told people in the house he believed that was the man who had stolen a shotgun out of his car, according to a warrant.

Romo got into a Dodge Charger, which Fort Worth police say he had stolen, drove toward the bicyclist and fired two shots, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday.

He returned to the house, told his girlfriend “we have to go” as he laughed and fled the scene, the warrant stated.

Romo, of Haltom City, was arrested Sunday and faces a charge of murder in the Oct. 25 shooting death of 57-year-old Carrington Galloway.

Video from nearby homes in the neighborhood and city of Fort Worth surveillance cameras identified the car Romo was driving at the time of the shooting, according to the warrant.

A witness reported to Fort Worth police seeing the driver of a Dodge Charger fire two shots at a man on a bicycle on Oct. 25..

The warrant written by Detective J. McAnnally gave this brief account of the shooting.

On Oct. 24, a 2017 black Dodge Charger was stolen from a Carvana storage lot in Saginaw.

Romo would later take the car to a mechanic’s shop where he wanted a line painted down the car, but he never paid for it. The mechanic took the rims from the Charger as payment that Romo owed him for mirrors on another vehicle.

On Oct. 25, Romo and his girlfriend arrived at the house in the 1000 block of E. Arlington St. in Fort Worth.

Minutes later, Romo saw the man riding a bicycle in the street, and told people in the house there was the guy who had recently stolen a weapon from his vehicle parked at a 7-Eleven at Rosedale Street and Interstate 35W.

As he left the house, Romo said he was going to “whoop his (expletive),” according to the warrant.

Minutes later after the shooting, Galloway was found on a sidewalk. He died from a gunshot wound to his back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Romo remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with no bond.