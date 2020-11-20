Suspect who shot three strangers in Dallas also killed relative in Celina, police say

A 31-year-old suspect who allegedly killed his former girlfriend’s father in Celina also separately shot dead, over the course of three weeks in Dallas, a Southern Methodist University student, a man in his car at a stoplight and a homeless man, police alleged on Friday.

Jeremy Harris, who lives in Red Oak, was booked at the Collin County jail on suspicion of three counts of murder.

Dallas police on Friday said that Harris had not been arrested in connection with the killing of the SMU student, Robert Urrea, but had been linked to his death on Oct. 31 in the city’s downtown, WFAA-TV reported. Harris was thought to be the assailant in at least one other shooting in Dallas and perhaps others outside the city, police said, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

Harris did not know the victims in the serial Dallas slayings, two of which occurred within a half hour on Nov. 14, police said. Adam Gautreau was killed along Stemmons Freeway at Empire Central Drive, and Kenneth Hamilton died on South Beckley Avenue.

It was not clear what motivated the shootings.

The last of the killings for which Harris is accused occurred on Wednesday. Firefighters found the body of Blair Carter, 60, at a house in Celina where construction workers had heard gunfire and saw smoke.

Celina firefighters responded about 11:30 a.m. to a blaze at a two-story house in the 1400 block of Anvil Court.