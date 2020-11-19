Crime
Police arrest man they say fatally shot Fort Worth woman in neck on I-20 in September
Police early Thursday arrested on suspicion of murder a suspect in connection with the September killing of a woman inside a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth.
Jacob Johnson, 37, was booked in the Sept. 10 shooting death of Castatanika Guy, according to a Fort Worth police record.
Guy, 31, and two men were driving west on I-20 near the South Hulen Street exit when she began to think her boyfriend was following them, police have said. A short time later, about 2:30 a.m., an assailant opened fire.
Guy was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 27-year-old man with her who also was shot was taken to a hospital.
Police did not on Thursday describe a motive in the killing.
