Police arrest man they say fatally shot Fort Worth woman in neck on I-20 in September

Police early Thursday arrested on suspicion of murder a suspect in connection with the September killing of a woman inside a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth.

Jacob Johnson, 37, was booked in the Sept. 10 shooting death of Castatanika Guy, according to a Fort Worth police record.

Guy, 31, and two men were driving west on I-20 near the South Hulen Street exit when she began to think her boyfriend was following them, police have said. A short time later, about 2:30 a.m., an assailant opened fire.

Guy was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 27-year-old man with her who also was shot was taken to a hospital.

Police did not on Thursday describe a motive in the killing.

