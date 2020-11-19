Man shot to death in car in Fort Worth was a suspect in Arlington drug robbery killing

Michael Joseph Hanes-White killed a man during a robbery, police allege, and about a year later was himself killed during a robbery.

Hanes-White, one of the three men who police allege were suspects in a 2019 Arlington killing, was shot to death in Fort Worth in October, police said.

Hanes-White, 18, was slain in a car outside Homan Grocery in the 1500 block of Homan Avenue on Oct. 25, Fort Worth police have said. Hanes-White was shot in his back, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Police have arrested Brian Jones, 17, in Hanes-White’s homicide and Tarrant County prosecutors on Nov. 5 charged him with capital murder.

The two other suspects in Hector Salazar’s killing on Nov. 16, 2019, in the 2400 block of Summer Place Drive in Arlington, have been arrested in the last two weeks. Kejuan McCray, 20, was arrested on Monday and Tevin Phillips, 19, was arrested on Nov. 5.

McCray and Phillips are accused in Salazar’s shooting death in November 2019 during an attempted robbery involving drugs, according to arrest warrant affidavits written by Arlington police Detective Julia Hall.

Salazar, 18, died at the scene after a gun battle with the suspects.

Phillips was charged with murder on Monday, the anniversary of Salazar’s killing, and McCray was arrested on suspicion of that crime.

A witness told Hall that he and Salazar used social media to sell drugs. A person nicknamed “NFL” contacted them and agreed to buy their product.

The witness and Salazar were waiting when a vehicle pulled up with five men, and a few of them left the vehicle and opened fire.

Salazar returned fire before he was shot and died. The witness said he saw one of the suspects fall to the ground before getting up and getting back in the car, according to the affidavit. The suspects left the scene.

McCray had been shot in the leg and arrived at Mansfield Methodist Hospital, police said.

McCray initially told authorities that he and some friends had been walking down a street in North Richland Hills or Mansfield when unknown suspects tried to rob them and then began shooting.