Crime

Firefighters find body after they extinguish blaze at Celina house; suspect arrested

Firefighters on Wednesday found a body at a house in Celina where construction workers had heard gunfire and saw smoke, officials said.

A suspect in the killing was arrested outside Celina, KXAS-TV reported.

Schools in Celina Independent School District were locked down while law enforcement agencies searched for the assailant, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

Celina firefighters responded about 11:30 a.m. to the blaze at a two-story house in the 1400 block of Anvil Court. They extinguished the fire and found the body, city officials said.

Authorities had not released the names of the victim or suspect Wednesday afternoon.

