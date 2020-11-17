Weatherford High School locked down during ‘active ongoing situation,’ authorities say

Authorities locked down Weatherford High School on Tuesday afternoon during an “active ongoing situation” they did not further describe.

The lockdown ended after a suspect who had been on campus was taken into custody, and all students and staff were safe, Weatherford police tweeted about 3:45 p.m.

The campus, in the 21000 block of Bethel Road, has been secured by law enforcement and there are no further threats, police said in the tweet. All students were being released from the campus.

Police said they would release additional details later in a press release.

Police spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for other information.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.