Weatherford High School locked down during ‘active ongoing situation,’ authorities say

Authorities locked down Weatherford High School on Tuesday afternoon during an “active ongoing situation” they did not further describe.

The lockdown ended after a suspect who had been on campus was taken into custody, and all students and staff were safe, Weatherford police tweeted about 3:45 p.m.

The campus, in the 21000 block of Bethel Road, has been secured by law enforcement and there are no further threats, police said in the tweet. All students were being released from the campus.

Police said they would release additional details later in a press release.

Police spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for other information.

Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
