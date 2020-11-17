Man attacked, stabbed his parents at North Richland Hills home, police say

A man was in custody Tuesday and accused of stabbing his parents in an attack at a North Richland Hills home, North Richland Hills police said Tuesday.

His parents, who were taken to a local hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, North Richland Hills police said.

Their son was taken into custody Monday shortly after the incident.

Police had not released the name of the suspect pending his arraignment on Tuesday.

North Richland Hills patrol officers responded to a stabbing call about 6 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Dublin Court.

Police were told that there had been a family violence incident, but authorities did not provide details on a motive for the stabbing.

Once they arrived, police found the parents at the location.

The suspect faces two counts of aggravated assault/family with a weapon, police said.