Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man fatally shot in possible robbery attempt at apartment, Fort Worth police say 

A man was fatally shot Monday night in an east Fort Worth apartment during a possible robbery attempt, police said.
A man was fatally shot Monday night in an east Fort Worth apartment during a possible robbery attempt, police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

A man was fatally shot inside of an apartment in east Fort Worth Monday evening, police said.

The man was at an apartment in the 6000 block of Whitedove Drive when he was shot at about 7:30 p.m. The shooting might have happened during an attempted robbery, Fort Worth police Capt. Freddrick Long said.

The man died at the apartment, which is near Woodhaven and Sandybrook. The homicide unit was investigating Monday night.

Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service