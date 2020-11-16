Man fatally shot in possible robbery attempt at apartment, Fort Worth police say 

A man was fatally shot Monday night in an east Fort Worth apartment during a possible robbery attempt, police said.

The man was at an apartment in the 6000 block of Whitedove Drive when he was shot at about 7:30 p.m. The shooting might have happened during an attempted robbery, Fort Worth police Capt. Freddrick Long said.

The man died at the apartment, which is near Woodhaven and Sandybrook. The homicide unit was investigating Monday night.