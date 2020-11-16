Bystander hit in Fort Worth shooting; police search for suspect who aimed at car

A bystander was shot in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, police said.

A man walked out of an apartment in the 1400 block of Weiler Boulevard in east Fort Worth about 2:25 p.m. and started to fire a gun at a car, Fort Worth police officer Bradley Perez said.

A bystander was hit by a bullet in the upper back, and the shooter drove off in a car, police said. The bystander was taken to a local hospital, and the wound was not considered life-threatening.

The suspected shooter was not in custody as of Monday afternoon and the shooting is still being investigated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.