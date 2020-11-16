Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Bystander hit in Fort Worth shooting; police search for suspect who aimed at car

A bystander was shot in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, police said.

A man walked out of an apartment in the 1400 block of Weiler Boulevard in east Fort Worth about 2:25 p.m. and started to fire a gun at a car, Fort Worth police officer Bradley Perez said.

A bystander was hit by a bullet in the upper back, and the shooter drove off in a car, police said. The bystander was taken to a local hospital, and the wound was not considered life-threatening.

The suspected shooter was not in custody as of Monday afternoon and the shooting is still being investigated.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service