Crime
Bystander hit in Fort Worth shooting; police search for suspect who aimed at car
A bystander was shot in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, police said.
A man walked out of an apartment in the 1400 block of Weiler Boulevard in east Fort Worth about 2:25 p.m. and started to fire a gun at a car, Fort Worth police officer Bradley Perez said.
A bystander was hit by a bullet in the upper back, and the shooter drove off in a car, police said. The bystander was taken to a local hospital, and the wound was not considered life-threatening.
The suspected shooter was not in custody as of Monday afternoon and the shooting is still being investigated.
