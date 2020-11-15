Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

17-year-old dies after gun goes off inside car in Arlington, police say

A 17-year-old died in Arlington on Saturday when a firearm went off in a car, police said.
A 17-year-old died in Arlington on Saturday when a firearm went off in a car, police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

A 17-year-old died in Arlington on Saturday when he was in the backseat of a car and a gun went off, according to media reports.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was in the car with two other people at about 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of Brownlee Drive. Police responded to a shooting call and found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, CBS DFW reported.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said the 17-year-old may have accidentally shot himself while handling the gun inside the car, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The other two passengers, who were not identified by police, are cooperating with investigators, police said. The case remains under investigation, police said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service