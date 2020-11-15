17-year-old dies after gun goes off inside car in Arlington, police say

A 17-year-old died in Arlington on Saturday when a firearm went off in a car, police said.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was in the car with two other people at about 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of Brownlee Drive. Police responded to a shooting call and found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound, CBS DFW reported.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said the 17-year-old may have accidentally shot himself while handling the gun inside the car, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The other two passengers, who were not identified by police, are cooperating with investigators, police said. The case remains under investigation, police said.

