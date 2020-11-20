Man arrested after shooting other man in the leg in north Fort Worth, police say

A man was arrested on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon after Fort Worth police say he shot another man in the leg on Thursday night.

The victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Pendery Lane, according to a police call log. The caller stated he was shot in the leg.

Police responded to the scene and the man was taken to a hospital, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman.

They arrested the other man on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he said in an email. He was in custody as of Friday morning.

Perez said there were no other details on the incident he could share as the investigation is ongoing.