31-year-old man faces murder charge in North Richland Hills shooting, police say

A 31-year-old man remained in custody Monday and faces a murder charge in a fatal Jan. 5 shooting near a North Richland Hills intersection.

Joshua Vaughn is in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth in lieu of $1 million bond.

Vaughn is accused of shooting to death Darron Clark, 34, of Haltom City on the morning of Jan. 5 in the 4900 block of Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills. An autopsy is still pending.

North Richland Hills police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 near the area of Davis Boulevard and Boulevard 26.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, North Richland Hills police found Clark with multiple gunshot wounds.

A man who authorities called a person of interest at that time was taken into custody. That man was later identified as Joshua Vaughn.