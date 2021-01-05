Man shot to death near North Richland Hills intersection, police say

A shooting near a North Richland Hills intersection left one man dead early Tuesday and a person of interest in custody, North Richland Hills police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. near the area of Davis Boulevard and Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, North Richland Hills police located the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

A man who authorities called a person of interest was in custody.

North Richland Hills police did not release any other details on the shooting or the arrest.