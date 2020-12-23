Man shot to death, another seriously wounded in Arlington shooting, police say

A man was shot multiple times and died in a shooting at a north Arlington neighborhood, Arlington police said Wednesday.

A second man also was seriously wounded in the Tuesday afternoon incident which Arlington detectives described as people being involved in a “high risk activity.

Arlington police are searching for three masked men who fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Leungsak Preston Mrugalski, 25, of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

The other wounded man was taken to a local hospital and Arlington police said he was expected to survive.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Summer Bay Circle in Arlington.

Witnesses reported seeing the three men flee the scene after hearing multiple gunshots.

Arlington police did not provide any other details.

Anyone with information should contact Arlington police at 817-459-5312 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.