Two killed in separate Fort Worth shootings, including in possible home invasion

Two people were fatally shot in Fort Worth in separate shootings late Saturday and early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of 6th Avenue on Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital, where he died. The shooting is being investigated as a possible home invasion robbery. No further details were available Sunday.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, officers went to the 5400 block of Dallas Avenue on another shooting call. A woman had been shot multiple times and died at a local hospital, Fort Worth police said.

The woman who was shot was suspected in a theft and confronted by a homeowner, police said.

The homeowner had not been taken into custody Sunday morning, police said.