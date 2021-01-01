New Year’s celebration shootings in Arlington lead to deaths of 4-year-old boy, woman

A 4-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman were killed in two separate shootings by people who were carrying guns as they celebrated the end of 2020 just after midnight on New Year’s Day, Arlington police said.

Police responded to a shooting call around 12:30 a.m Friday in the 1600 block of Connally Terrace, where they found Blanca Nelly Guerra dead on the back porch of her Arlington home. She was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m on the scene.

Police said Guerra and her boyfriend, who has not been identified by name, went to her backyard to shoot guns to celebrate the New Year. Instead, the boyfriend’s gun somehow went off and shot Guerra in the head, police said. The boyfriend then fled the scene.

Officers are searching for the man, and anyone with information should contact Arlington Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691 or contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Also at about 12:30 a.m., Arlington police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Washington Drive at an apartment complex where 4-year-old Messiah Taplin of Corsicana was fatally shot. Arlington detectives were later notified by Grand Prairie police that the 4-year-old was taken to a hospital in their city and died from the gunshot wound.

Officers believe that during a New Year’s party at the apartment, a man was dancing with a gun and somehow it went off, shooting the boy in the head and killing him. Police arrested 21-year-old Zantyler Foster-Hooks with a manslaughter charge and booked him into Arlington Police Department Jail.

When police initially arrived, they found a blood trail near an unlocked apartment. Officers went inside and discovered a crime scene. No one was inside the apartment at that time because the boy had already been taken to a hospital.

A witness later reported that while officers were at the Arlington complex a vehicle drove into a parking lot, matching the description of a vehicle that left shortly after the shooting. Police confirmed that the man they are looking for was in this vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Detective Charles Cisneros at 817-575-3169. Residents could also leave a tip at Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.