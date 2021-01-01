4-year-old boy shot, killed at Arlington apartment complex, police say

A 4-year-old child who died at a local hospital was shot and killed at an Arlington apartment complex early Friday, Arlington police said.

Detectives are trying to determine a motive for the shooting, and persons of interest have been detained in the shooting.

The name of the child had not been released by authorities.

Arlington police responded to a shooting call shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Washington Drive at an apartment complex.

A caller reported that gunshots were heard in the complex.

When they arrived, Arlington police located a blood trail near an unlocked apartment. Officers went inside and discovered a crime scene. No one was inside of the apartment at that time.

A witness later reported that while officers were at the Arlington complex a vehicle drove into a parking lot, matching the description of a vehicle leaving shortly after the shooting.

Arlington detectives were later notified by Grand Prairie police that a 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in their city and died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the child was shot at the Arlington complex on Washington Drive and they are working to determine exactly what happened.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Detective Charles Cisneros at 817-575-3169. Residents could also leave a tip at Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.