Body of woman found on back porch of Arlington home after someone shot her

A woman was found dead on a back porch of an Arlington home early Friday after police say someone shot her.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Arlington police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Connally Terrace.

Officers found the body of the woman lying on the back porch with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not believe the woman shot herself.

Arlington police did not release any other details on the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Arlington Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691 or contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.