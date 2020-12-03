Man, 48, arrested in connection with fatal shooting Saturday in Hurst, police say

A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Hurst on Saturday morning, police said.

James Martinez, 31, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, the medical examiner’s office reported.

Kevin James Hamilton, 48, was taken into custody around 6 p.m. Wednesday on the charges of murder and tampering with evidence, Hurst police said in a news release. He was in the Hurst holding facility as of Thursday morning with no bond set, according to the police public information page.

Police have released few details about the shooting that occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Eastridge Court. An investigation led police to the 300 block of Pleasantview Drive, police said, and officers identified and located the shooter.

It was unclear as of Thursday what led to the shooting or how it was carried out.

Martinez was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital following the shooting, where he later died.

His death was classified by the medical examiner’s office as a homicide.