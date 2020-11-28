Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Police investigating fatal shooting in Hurst

A man in Hurst was shot and killed around the 1600 block of Eastridge Court around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Police identified and located the shooter, according to the release. The investigation led to the 300 block of Pleasantview Drive, where police are asking the public to avoid the area until investigators clear the scene.

The 31-year-old man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

