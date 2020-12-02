Crime
Police seek driver who struck two teenage boys as they crossed Grapevine intersection
Police are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who was driving a car that struck two teenagers as they walked Friday in Grapevine and then left the scene.
Three 14-year-old boys were crossing at Meadowlark Drive and Glade Road about 3:30 p.m. when the car struck two of them, Grapevine police said. The boys were in a crosswalk.
One of the teenagers, who was on a skateboard, was taken to a hospital. Another was thrown from a bicycle and suffered minor injuries. The third boy jumped out of the way.
Witnesses said the driver swerved from one lane to another to pass a car when she struck the youths with the front bumper, police said. A person recorded with a cellphone video of the suspect’s car leaving the scene. The license plate is not visible.
Several adult witnesses described the driver as a woman in her 20s or 30s with dark hair who appears to be of Asian or Middle Eastern descent, police said. She was driving a silver, four-door Toyota Camry.
Anyone who is able to identify the driver should call detectives during regular business hours at 817-410-3200 or email tips to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov, police said. Someone could share tips after hours via a non-emergency dispatch line at, 817-410-8127.
