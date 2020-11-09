Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in Denton, police say

Two people were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man on Oct. 24 in Denton, police said Monday.

Jordan Bernal, 18, was arrested in Little Elm on Oct. 28 at 7:15 p.m. and booked into Denton Jail on charges of tampering or fabricating evidence, aggravated robbery and murder, Denton police said in a press release Monday.

Juan Perales, 21, was arrested the next day and charged with aggravated robbery and murder.

The men are accused of shooting a person at 9:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Duchess Drive. Officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired and when they arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the leg. The person was taken to the hospital.

While investigators were at the scene, they received word that another shooting victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The person later died at the hospital.

Detectives have identified multiple individuals who were involved in the incident on Oct. 24 and this investigation is still ongoing, Denton police said Monday.

Anyone with information can contact Allison Beckwith at 940-349-8558 or DentonPD.MediaRelations@cityofdenton.com.