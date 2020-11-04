Dog shoots man in Plano, leading police to share some gun safety tips

A dog shot a man in the thigh in Plano, according to police.

According to the Plano police department, a man picked up his dog and the canine’s paw got lodged in the trigger of his owner’s pistol, which was tucked in the man’s waistband. The gun fired, sending the bullet into the man’s thigh.

The man drove himself to the hospital and was generally OK, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The shooting prompted Plano police to share safety tips for gun owners on the department’s Facebook page.

When you are carrying your firearm, make sure you have a holster that is safe and protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges.

When you are not carrying your firearm, store it in a gun safe or other locking device to keep them out of the hands of others.

Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.

Keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.

Practice, practice, practice. Know your weapon, how and when to use it, and be a smart and responsible gun owner.

