Crime

Dog shoots man in Plano, leading police to share some gun safety tips

A dog shot a man in the thigh in Plano, according to police.

According to the Plano police department, a man picked up his dog and the canine’s paw got lodged in the trigger of his owner’s pistol, which was tucked in the man’s waistband. The gun fired, sending the bullet into the man’s thigh.

The man drove himself to the hospital and was generally OK, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The shooting prompted Plano police to share safety tips for gun owners on the department’s Facebook page.

