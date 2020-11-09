Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Two adults, two juveniles shot Monday at east Fort Worth food mart, police say

Four people were shot at a food mart in east Fort Worth Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

Two juveniles and two adults were shot at Smokey’s Paradise Food Mart on Rosedale at about 2:50 p.m. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Ofc. J. Pollozani said.

The department’s Gang unit was investigating the shooting. Police do not know what led to the shooting or have suspect information, Pollozani said.

Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
