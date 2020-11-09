Two adults, two juveniles shot Monday at east Fort Worth food mart, police say

Four people were shot at a food mart in east Fort Worth Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

Two juveniles and two adults were shot at Smokey’s Paradise Food Mart on Rosedale at about 2:50 p.m. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Ofc. J. Pollozani said.

The department’s Gang unit was investigating the shooting. Police do not know what led to the shooting or have suspect information, Pollozani said.