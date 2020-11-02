17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of two men at Fort Worth home

A Fort Worth teen has been arrested in connection with the slayings of two men early Sunday in far northwest Fort Worth, according to jail records and Fort Worth police reports.

Noah Dela Cruz, 17, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Sunday afternoon on a murder charge, according to jail records.

Dela Cruz remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday on $100,000 bond.

Dela Cruz is accused of being involved in the Sunday morning killings of Tommy Lee James Wallace, 27, and Angel Cruz Hernandez, 31, both of Fort Worth.

At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, the two men and one woman were shot at a house in the 6200 block of Topsail Drive in north Fort Worth, police said.

The two men were taken to a hospital for treatment but later died from their injuries. Both were shot in the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman was taken to another hospital and is expected to survive, Fort Worth police said.

Police provided no information on a motive for the shooting or whether they were looking for more suspects.