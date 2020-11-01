Two killed, three injured in early morning shootings in Fort Worth, police say

In the late hours after Halloween night, two people were killed and three others were injured in various shootings in Fort Worth.

At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, two men and one woman were shot at a house in the 6900 block of Topsail Drive in north Fort Worth, Fort Worth police Officer Buddy Calzada said.

The two men were taken to a hospital for treatment but later died from their injuries. The woman was taken to another hospital and is expected to survive, Calzada said.

A few hours later at 4:23 a.m., a man was shot in the upper part of his body at the Primavera Apartements at 2201 E. Berry St. He was taken to a local hospital, and the suspect had not been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

In another incident at about 5 a.m., a man was shot in the parking lot of Pandora’s Men’s Club at 3929 Highway 157.

