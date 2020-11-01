Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man shot after refusing to ‘hot rod’ car in strip club parking lot, Fort Worth police say

Driver dies after his truck flips on NE 820 Loop and he is ejected from cab.
Driver dies after his truck flips on NE 820 Loop and he is ejected from cab. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

A man was shot when he refused to drive erratically through the parking lot of a Fort Worth strip club in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

At about 5 a.m., a group of men were in the parking lot of Pandora’s Men’s Club at 3929 Highway 157. Several men were encouraging another man to “hot rod” his car around the lot, Fort Worth police officer Buddy Calzada said.

When he refused, one of the men in the crowd pulled out a gun and shot into the car, hitting the driver. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Police had not identified or arrested the suspect as of Sunday afternoon.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service