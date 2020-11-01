Man shot after refusing to ‘hot rod’ car in strip club parking lot, Fort Worth police say

Driver dies after his truck flips on NE 820 Loop and he is ejected from cab.

A man was shot when he refused to drive erratically through the parking lot of a Fort Worth strip club in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

At about 5 a.m., a group of men were in the parking lot of Pandora’s Men’s Club at 3929 Highway 157. Several men were encouraging another man to “hot rod” his car around the lot, Fort Worth police officer Buddy Calzada said.

When he refused, one of the men in the crowd pulled out a gun and shot into the car, hitting the driver. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Police had not identified or arrested the suspect as of Sunday afternoon.

