Person shot, critically injured in east Fort Worth; police detain person of interest

A male was shot and critically injured Thursday during an altercation in east Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, whose age police had not released late Thursday, was shot about 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Castillo Road.

Officers detained a person of interest, and detectives arrived at the scene to investigate. Police did not describe a motive or release other information about the crime.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Thursday night, police said.

Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
