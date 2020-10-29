Crime
Person shot, critically injured in east Fort Worth; police detain person of interest
A male was shot and critically injured Thursday during an altercation in east Fort Worth, police said.
The victim, whose age police had not released late Thursday, was shot about 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Castillo Road.
Officers detained a person of interest, and detectives arrived at the scene to investigate. Police did not describe a motive or release other information about the crime.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Thursday night, police said.
