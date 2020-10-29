Person shot, critically injured in east Fort Worth; police detain person of interest

A male was shot and critically injured Thursday during an altercation in east Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, whose age police had not released late Thursday, was shot about 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Castillo Road.

Officers detained a person of interest, and detectives arrived at the scene to investigate. Police did not describe a motive or release other information about the crime.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Thursday night, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.