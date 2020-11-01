Authorities arrest teenager in Fort Worth killing of man found shot to death in a car

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the killing of a man who was found shot to death last week in a car in Fort Worth’s North Side neighborhood.

Detectives on Friday booked Brian Jones, 17, on suspicion of capital murder in the Oct. 25 slaying of Michael Hanes-White, 18.

Hanes-White, who lived in Arlington, was shot in his back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hanes-White was shot about 11 p.m. outside Homan Grocery in the 1500 block of Homan Avenue, authorities have said. He died at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Fort Worth police did not release an account of the killing.

