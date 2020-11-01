Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Authorities arrest teenager in Fort Worth killing of man found shot to death in a car

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the killing of a man who was found shot to death last week in a car in Fort Worth’s North Side neighborhood.

Detectives on Friday booked Brian Jones, 17, on suspicion of capital murder in the Oct. 25 slaying of Michael Hanes-White, 18.

Hanes-White, who lived in Arlington, was shot in his back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hanes-White was shot about 11 p.m. outside Homan Grocery in the 1500 block of Homan Avenue, authorities have said. He died at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Fort Worth police did not release an account of the killing.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service