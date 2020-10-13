Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Man found on fire in Fort Worth park had been stabbed in chest, neck, authorities say

A man whose body was found on fire Saturday in a south Fort Worth park had been stabbed to death, authorities said.

Snay Gay, 26, died along railroad tracks in Echo Lake Park, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was stabbed in his chest, abdomen and neck.

Gay was one of two men whose burned bodies were discovered within about 90 minutes Saturday morning. About three miles separate the killing scenes. Police have not said whether they believe the same assailant or assailants killed both men, and they have not announced an arrest.

The body of the other victim, Za Htoo, 23, was found about 10:15 a.m. in an alley in the 1100 block of West Felix Street. The medial examiner’s office has not released the cause of his death.

Htoo’s body was found about two miles from his home. He was next to a fence, lying face-down and wore shorts and a shirt, according to a woman who said she called authorities after a relative discovered Htoo’s body.

Authorities did not report Gay’s home address. His body was found about 8:45 a.m.

