Ice cream man pushing cart hit, killed by car as he walked on street in Dallas suburb

A man pushing an ice cream cart and walking on a street was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon, Irving police said Monday.

The car stopped after the fatal accident.

The ice cream man was identified as Jose Gerardo Arrendondo, 64, Irving police said Monday.

The accident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Jackson Street.

A car was traveling eastbound on the street and Arrendondo also was walking east on the street, pushing his ice cream cart.

At some point, as the car approached, Arrendondo stepped into the path of the vehicle, police said.

The car hit the cart and Arrendondo, Irving police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Irving police noted that there were sidewalks on both sides of the street, but it was unknown why Arrendondo was on the street.