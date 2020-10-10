Homicide detectives investigating after body found in south Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth homicide detectives were investigating the discovery of a body near Echo Lake Park on Saturday morning, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A body was discovered in south Fort Worth near Echo Lake Park on Saturday morning and homicides detectives were on the scene investigating, police said.

The person was possibly male, and possibly located along railroad tracks, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman. He said in an email he was still waiting on additional concrete information.

“I have to wait for more details directly from homicide,” he said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Echo Lake Park Drive around 8:40 a.m., he said.

The caller had stated she had walked up to a body on fire, according to a police call log. Perez didn’t respond to a question about if the body was on fire.

