Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Motorcyclist dies after running Southlake red light, crashing into vehicle, police say

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday night after he ran through a stop light in Southlake and crashed into a vehicle, police said.

He was identified as Jacob Aron Bridges, of Roanoke, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death was blunt-force trauma of the head and chest.

Bridges was driving west on Southlake Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, approaching the intersection with White Chapel Boulevard, police said. He ran a red light, police said, before colliding with a vehicle heading south on White Chapel.

No one in the other vehicle was injured, police said.

Firefighters took Bridges to a hospital, performing CPR on the ride over, according to Officer Brad Uptmore, a Southlake police spokesman. But he later died of his injuries.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The Crash Team is still investigating if speed or other factors were involved in the crash,” Uptmore said in an email.

The intersection of Southlake and White Chapel boulevards was closed after the crash as detectives investigated the incident, police said. It was reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service