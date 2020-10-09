Motorcyclist dies after running Southlake red light, crashing into vehicle, police say

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday night after he ran through a stop light in Southlake and crashed into a vehicle, police said.

He was identified as Jacob Aron Bridges, of Roanoke, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death was blunt-force trauma of the head and chest.

Bridges was driving west on Southlake Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, approaching the intersection with White Chapel Boulevard, police said. He ran a red light, police said, before colliding with a vehicle heading south on White Chapel.

No one in the other vehicle was injured, police said.

Firefighters took Bridges to a hospital, performing CPR on the ride over, according to Officer Brad Uptmore, a Southlake police spokesman. But he later died of his injuries.

“The Crash Team is still investigating if speed or other factors were involved in the crash,” Uptmore said in an email.

The intersection of Southlake and White Chapel boulevards was closed after the crash as detectives investigated the incident, police said. It was reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.