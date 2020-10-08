Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Police arrest woman on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter in Fort Worth collision

A 20-year-old woman who police allege was intoxicated when she drove into oncoming traffic in Fort Worth in February was arrested on Thursday in connection with a collision in which a man was killed.

Adanna Mays was booked at the Fort Worth Jail on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to a police record. Mays and her passenger were seriously injured in the Feb. 10 collision.

Russell Grossman, 67, died of blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicles collided in the 7600 block of Crowley Road, police have said. Mays’ vehicle was southbound on Crowley Road when it veered into oncoming traffic, striking head-on the vehicle Grossman was driving, authorities said.

Grossman, who lived in Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

