A man whose body was found last month in the Trinity River died of an accidental drowning, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined.

Dakota Jones, 26, died in the river and was found Oct. 16, the medical examiner’s office has said.

The person who reported the body to authorities said it was face-down on rocks near the 6700 block of Randol Mill Road.

