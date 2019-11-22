Bedford teen faces murder charge in killing of half brother, police say

A Bedford teen faces a murder charge after police say he shot and killed his half brother.

Bedford police identified the suspect as Drew Ferguson, 19.

The teen was arrested Tuesday shortly after the fatal shooting.

The victim was identified as Ferguson’s half brother Jared Ray Moore, 30, of Bedford, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. He died from multiple high-velocity gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Moore was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 1600 block of Donna Lane in Bedford.

The teen was no longer in custody as of Friday, Bedford police said. A murder charge is expected to be filed in the next few days, police said.

Bedford police did not comment on a motive for the fatal shooting.

Officers responded to a disturbance shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the house on Donna Lane, where Ferguson lives.

When they arrived, Bedford police found a man dead at the scene. That man was later identified as Moore. A resident in the house told police he shot Moore after Moore opened a window and entered the home. That resident was identified as Ferguson.

Moore lived at a house one block to the south of the Donna Lane house where he died, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Bedford detectives on Friday were continuing their investigation into the fatal shooting.