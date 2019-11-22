Man suspected of shooting 7 people in 4 robberies over 2 days, Fort Worth police say

Anthony McKinney, 30, is suspected of shooting seven people, one of them fatally, in Fort Worth and Burleson, police say. Tarrant County Jail

A man is suspected of killing a Fort Worth resident and then shooting six other people in three separate robberies in one night, according to Fort Worth and Burleson police.

Henry McKinney was arrested during a traffic stop on Nov. 13. He has been charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted capital murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at more than $2 million, according to Tarrant County jail records.

McKinney, 30, is accused of shooting Allen Foster in Fort Worth early on the morning of Nov. 5.

On Nov. 6, he shot two people in a Fort Worth home invasion, shot three men in Burleson and shot his cousin in a robbery, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Allen Foster was shot by a man — suspected to be McKinney — who was driving Foster’s car on Nov. 5 in the 2500 block of Bomar Avenue, Fort Worth police said in the affidavit. Foster went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, and he died while at the hospital.

Fort Worth police reviewed surveillance footage of the shooting.

In the video, Foster’s car, a silver Chevrolet Malibu, pulls up in front of a house and stops. Foster gets out of the passenger side and walks to the back of the car. He then walks back to the passenger door and leans into the vehicle. McKinney, still in the driver’s seat, shoots Foster and drives away, police said.

McKinney later confessed to shooting Foster, according to police.

“I’m not gonna lie to you,” McKinney is quoted as saying in the affidavit. “And this is something I’m gonna keep it one hundred about, I shot that dude when he came at me with some gay (expletive).”

According to McKinney, Foster told him he could borrow Foster’s car if he drove Foster to get some crack cocaine, the affidavit says. McKinney agreed and Foster got inside the car. While inside the car, McKinney told police he saw condoms and lube in the console and “he thought (Foster) was trying to come on to him or drug him,” police wrote in the affidavit.

McKinney said when he pulled in front of the house on Bomar, Foster reached back into the car and touched his leg, so McKinney shot him and drove away.

In the 24 hours after McKinney shot Foster, he is suspected of shooting six people in three different robberies, according to police.

On Nov. 6 at 12:50 a.m., police responded to a home invasion in the 4600 block of Alta Mesa Boulevard in Fort Worth where two men were shot. Both survived the shooting.

At 2 a.m., five people — three men and two women — were inside a home on Timber Ridge Drive in Burleson when McKinney opened fire. McKinney shot the three men “execution style,” according to Burleson police. One of the men was in critical condition after the shooting. The women were not injured.

At 3 a.m., a man went to Fort Worth hospital with a gunshot wound and said he was shot during a robbery in the 1900 block of Eastchase Parkway. The victim was identified as McKinney’s cousin and told police McKinney shot him.

In the Fort Worth home invasion, Michael Deshawn Williams was also arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Burleson police talked to witnesses of the triple shooting, who identified McKinney as the shooter.

Burleson police began surveillance on his house and followed McKinney when he left the home on Nov. 6 in the Chevrolet Malibu that he stole from Foster, police said. Officers tried to follow McKinney but he fled north on I-35W, police said.

Later that day, the Fort Worth Fire Department found the car on fire in the 2400 block of East Berry Street. The car was completely burned, but detectives were able to find a jacket and receipt inside, which they linked to McKinney, according to the affidavit.

Burleson police searched McKinney’s home and found items reported stolen from the Fort Worth home invasion, according to police.