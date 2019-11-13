Man arrested as suspect in Burleson triple shooting and 3 separate Fort Worth shootings

A man suspected in three separate shootings in Fort Worth and a triple shooting in Burleson was in custody Wednesday.

Fort Worth police assisted in the arrest of Henry Anthony McKinney, 30.

McKinney is suspected of shooting three men in Burleson on Nov. 6, shooting Allen Foster in Fort Worth on Nov. 5 and being involved in two other shootings in Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said in a press release.

Fort Worth and Burleson police, the Johnson County STOP Task Force, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers collaborated on the investigation into McKinney.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The investigation in Fort Worth began Nov. 5, when police found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Bomar Avenue.

The man, Allen Foster, later died from his injuries. Police discovered Foster’s silver Chevy Malibu was stolen when he was shot, and the car was then used in the triple shooting in Burleson, police said.

In the Burleson shooting, five people — three men and two women — were inside a home on Timber Ridge Driver when a man opened fire inside. The three men were shot and one was in critical condition. The women were not injured.

Police believe the shooter inside the home was McKinney. He was also linked to two other shootings in Fort Worth. The details of those shootings have not been released by Fort Worth police.

On Tuesday, McKinney was arrested during a traffic stop without incident. He was in the Tarrant County jail on Wednesday.

McKinney was charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges, including capital murder, are forthcoming, police said.