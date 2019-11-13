Jury deliberates sentence for man prosecutors call monster with ‘sickness to kill people’

A Tarrant County jury began deliberations Tuesday on punishment for an Arlington killer who prosecutors called a Mexican drug cartel monster with a “sickness to kill people.”

Jurors started deliberations just before 11 a.m. on whether to give Hector Acosta the death penalty or life in prison without parole for killing two people in 2017 and beheading one of them.

Prosecutors noted that Hector Acosta would always be a threat.

“He’s a murderer,” Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Rousseau said Tuesday morning in closing arguments. “Don’t let these people down.”

Defense attorneys urged the jury to give Acosta a life sentence, pointing out a brain injury may have affected the Arlington man’s life.

“This is a horrible thing that happened,” said attorney Bill Ray in his closing argument. “I’m not asking for a gift to give Hector. He will never get out.”

Jurors found Acosta guilty of capital murder last week in Criminal District Court No. 396.

Acosta fatally shot Erick “Diablo” Zelaya in 2017 at an Arlington home the two were sharing at the time. Seconds later, he opened fire and killed the victim’s 17-year-old girlfriend, Iris Chirinos. After shooting them, Acosta severed Zelaya’s head with a machete.

The Arlington case began with the discovery of Zelaya’s severed head on Sept. 2, 2017, near a man-made walking trail not far from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Near the head, Arlington police found a sign written in Spanish that read,”La Raza Se Resreta y Faltan 4,” which loosely translated appears to mean, “The race, or group, must be respected and there’s only four left.”

The bodies of Zelaya and Chirinos were later found in a shallow grave in the back yard of an Arlington home.

Acosta fired two shots into the head of Zelaya, his roommate, while he was asleep because the victim had confessed to being one of the gunmen who had shot at Acosta’s Arlington home in May 2017, a prosecutor told the jury in an opening statement.

Acosta also faces another violent crime charge in the robbery and killing of Triston Ray Algiene in July 2017 in Fort Worth.

Acosta and another man, Felipe Eduardo Ortiz, are charged with Algiene’s murder. Algiene’s body — cut in half and concealed under a repair patch in a home’s foundation — was found Oct. 3, 2017, inside a vacant house in the 6400 block of Woodway Drive in southwest Fort Worth.