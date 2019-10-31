Hurst mom who put newborn in dumpster researched how to have miscarriage, records say

A Hurst mother who is serving a 30-year sentence for leaving her newborn in a dumpster had researched how to cause a miscarriage.

Alyssa Baker also during the spring of 2018 told friends, family members and co-workers she was not pregnant when she knew she was, according to court documents.

Baker, 29, researched how to cause miscarriages on her cell phone, according to Tarrant County court documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

In a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, Baker has pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder of a person under 10 years old and she has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. She also was sentenced to 20 years for child abandonment. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Authorities said the baby survived.

Baker is currently in prison at the Hobby Unit in Marlin, according to officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“We believed that we could have presented a number of mitigating factors to a jury to lessen her punishment, but Alyssa did not want to take the risk with a jury,” said Lex Johnston of Fort Worth, Baker’s attorney, in a Thursday email. “Many issues contributed to Alyssa’s lapse in judgment and we are thankful that her son is alive and well.”

Prosecutors had filed their intention to introduce wrong acts by Baker before she entered her plea.

Those wrong acts included the research on miscarriages and being untruthful about her pregnancy.

Her cellphone records showed more than 50 internet searches that pertained to pregnancy, abortions, miscarriages and DNA testing, according to an arrest warrant obtained in 2018.

The warrant warrant gave this account:

Baker arrived for work at Souper Salad, in the 900 block of Melbourne Road, in Hurst.

A coworker of Baker’s told police that Baker had gone to the bathroom a couple of times on the morning of June 15, 2018, after complaining of a stomachache. At around 8:50 a.m., Jordan Edwards said she went into the bathroom and checked on Baker, who was locked in a stall. Baker asked her for a pair of scissors.

Edwards gave Baker the scissors and left. About 10 minutes later, Edwards told police, Baker left the bathroom and grabbed a black trash bag from the kitchen. She was holding the scissors in her hands, which were bloody, Edwards said.

She then saw Baker put the plastic bag, which she said looked heavy, into a dumpster. Edwards called an ambulance and reported that she thought Baker had a miscarriage.

Baker told responding Hurst police that she had a miscarriage and when asked if there was a fetus or baby in the dumpster, she replied something along the lines of, “Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have done that,” the warrant says.

She told officers that after she gave birth to the baby, he cried for about two minutes and then stopped. She left him in the toilet when she grabbed the trash bag, the affidavit says. Baker said the baby wasn’t crying or moving when she placed him in the bag, the warrant says.

Later, when asked again if the baby was alive, she said, “Yes,” the warrant says.

The infant was awake and crying when police arrived. Police think he was in the dumpster for about 47 minutes. He was born at 31 weeks, the warrant says.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.