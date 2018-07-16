Hurst mother accused of putting baby in dumpster knew he was alive, affidavit says

A 28-year-old woman who is accused of giving birth to a baby boy in a bathroom stall and dropping him in a dumpster last month told police she didn’t know she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit.

Alyssa Hazel Baker said she went to the restroom to pee and “the baby just fell out,” the affidavit says. She later told police she had no signs of pregnancy like she did with her first child, but her recent cellphone records showed more than 50 internet searches that pertained to pregnancy, abortions, miscarriages and DNA testing, the document says.

The affidavit, which was released on Monday afternoon, explains what allegedly occurred on the morning of June 15, inside the bathroom of Souper Salad, in the 900 block of Melbourne Road.

Baker was arrested at around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Hurst Town Center Drive. She was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The Hurst mother will be charged with attempted capital murder, police said.

The infant was last listed in good condition at a local hospital, officials said. He was born at 31 weeks, the affidavit says.

A coworker of Baker told police that Baker had gone to the bathroom a couple times that morning after complaining of a stomachache. At around 8:50 a.m., Jordan Edwards said she went into the bathroom and checked on Baker, who was locked in a stall. Baker asked her for a pair of scissors.

Edwards gave Baker the scissors and left. About 10 minutes later, Edwards told police that Baker left the bathroom and grabbed a black trash bag from the kitchen. She was holding the scissors in her hands, which were bloody, Edwards said.

She then saw Baker put the plastic bag, which she said looked heavy, into a dumpster. Edwards called an ambulance and reported that she thought Baker had a miscarriage.

A Hurst restaurant employee accused of abandoning her newborn in a dumpster will face a charge of attempted capital murder, police said Monday. mmitchell@star-telegram.com Mitch Mitchell

Baker told responding police that she had a miscarriage and when asked if there was a fetus or baby in the dumpster, she replied something along the lines of, “Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have done that,” the affidavit says.

She told officers that after giving birth to the baby, he cried for about two minutes and then stopped. She left him in the toilet when she grabbed the trash bag, the affidavit says. Baker said the baby wasn’t crying or moving when she placed him in the bag, the affidavit says.

Later, when asked again if the baby was alive, she said, “Yes,” the affidavit says.

The infant was awake and crying when police arrived. Police think he was in the dumpster for about 47 minutes.

Officials with Child Protective Services also are investigating the case.