Jury deliberates in murder trial of suspect accused of beheading man, shooting woman

Defense attorneys Bill Ray and Gary Smart stood before a Tarrant County jury Tuesday morning and fought for the life of capital murder suspect Hector Acosta.

In closing arguments, Smart told jurors that prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt Acosta had killed two people in 2017, saying no one had put a gun or machete in Acosta’s hand.

“We are not trying someone for running a stop sign,” Smart said Tuesday morning. “There were other people in the house.”

Ray said authorities did not follow the rules of a Miranda warning.

“Before you rubber stamp the verdict form, look at all the testimony,” Ray told the jury.

But prosecutors said there was overwhelming evidence to convict Acosta.

“He confessed to every single aspect of this case,” said prosecutor Kevin Rousseau in closing arguments.

Fellow prosecutor Tim Rodgers said the decision for jurors was easy.

“He pumped these people full of holes,” Rodgers said. “He shot them over and over.”

The jury began deliberations shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The killings

Acosta is charged with capital murder and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The 30-year-old Arlington man is accused of killing Erick “Diablo” Zelaya in 2017, severing his head with a machete, and then shooting to death the victim’s 17-year-old girlfriend, Iris Chirinos, in Arlington.

The gruesome Arlington case began with the discovery of Zelaya’s severed head on Sept. 2, 2017, near near a man-made walking trail not far from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Near the head, Arlington police found a sign written in Spanish that read,”La Raza Se Resreta y Faltan 4,” which loosely translated appears to mean, “The race, or group, must be respected and there’s only four left.”

The bodies of Zelaya and his girlfriend were later found in a shallow grave in a backyard of an Arlington home.

Acosta fired two shots into the head of Zelaya, his roommate, while he was asleep because the victim had confessed to being one of the gunmen who had shot at Acosta’s Arlington home in May 2017, a prosecutor told the jury in an opening statement last week.

Acosta also faces another violent crime charge in the robbery and killing of Triston Ray Algiene in July 2017 in Fort Worth. That case will be tried separately.

Acosta and another man, Felipe Eduardo Ortiz, are charged with Algiene’s murder. Algiene’s body — cut in half and concealed under a repair patch in a home’s foundation — was found Oct. 3, 2017, inside a vacant home in the 6400 block of Woodway Drive in southwest Fort Worth.