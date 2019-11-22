Arlington man, 65, dies after he stumbled onto railroad tracks, was hit by train

A 65-year-old Arlington man has died more than a week after he stumbled onto railroad tracks in the early morning and was struck by an oncoming train, authorities said.

Bobby Crittenden was pronounced dead at Medical City Arlington hospital at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His cause of death was a closed head injury due to the accidental collision.

Around 1:55 a.m. on Nov. 11, Arlington officers were dispatched to the intersection of Front and East streets to follow up on reports a pedestrian had been hit by a train, police said. They found Crittenden and paramedics transported him to the hospital.

The train operator told officers the man had stumbled onto the railroad tracks and in front of the train, police said.

It’s unclear why he walked onto the tracks, police said, but investigators haven’t ruled out alcohol as a factor.