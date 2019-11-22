Crime
Arlington Sam Houston High placed on lockdown after report of shots fired near campus
Arlington Sam Houston High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after shots were fired in a nearby neighborhood, Arlington police said.
A resident followed a possible suspect vehicle which pulled into the school’s parking lot, where teens got out of the vehicle and ran, police said.
Arlington police said they were confident the teens did not enter the school.
The school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes, according to Arlington school officials.
The incident began shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunflower Drive as a resident was pulling out of their driveway and heard gunshots.
The resident saw a car that may have been involved in the shooting and followed it to the school campus at 2000 Sam Houston Drive in Arlington.
Arlington police have not received any reports of injuries or property damaged.
Arlington police continued on Friday to investigate the incident.
