Arlington Sam Houston High placed on lockdown after report of shots fired near campus

Arlington Sam Houston High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after shots were fired in a nearby neighborhood, Arlington police said.

A resident followed a possible suspect vehicle which pulled into the school’s parking lot, where teens got out of the vehicle and ran, police said.

Arlington police said they were confident the teens did not enter the school.

The school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes, according to Arlington school officials.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The lockdown at Sam Houston High School has been lifted. Classes for students will resume. Thank you for your patience as the @ArlingtonPD conducted their investigation. #ArlingtonISDAlert — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) November 22, 2019

The incident began shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunflower Drive as a resident was pulling out of their driveway and heard gunshots.

The resident saw a car that may have been involved in the shooting and followed it to the school campus at 2000 Sam Houston Drive in Arlington.

We are working with @ArlingtonISD by placing a school lockdown at @SamHoustonHS until officers complete an investigation related to shots fired that occurred off campus several blocks away. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0iKhTkehsc — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) November 22, 2019

Arlington police have not received any reports of injuries or property damaged.

Arlington police continued on Friday to investigate the incident.