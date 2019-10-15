Dallas Baptist University in lockdown after threat against campus, school says

Dallas Baptist University canceled all classes Tuesday and went into a lockdown after receiving a threat against campus, the college said. The school didn’t specify the nature of the threat or whether or not authorities believe the threat is valid.

The school didn’t specify the nature of the threat or whether or not authorities believe it’s valid. In a message posted to Twitter and the Dallas Baptist University website around 1 p.m., the school wrote it was evacuating the campus immediately due to a threat and “THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Those who can’t evacuate the main campus, the school wrote, are asked to go to the Burg Center.

Further instructions are to come, the school wrote.

A tweet at 1:35 p.m. from the school said the campus is on lockdown and any non-emergency personnel will not be allowed on campus.