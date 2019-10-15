Dallas
Dallas Baptist University in lockdown after threat against campus, school says
Dallas Baptist University canceled all classes Tuesday and went into a lockdown after receiving a threat against campus, the college said.
The school didn’t specify the nature of the threat or whether or not authorities believe it’s valid. In a message posted to Twitter and the Dallas Baptist University website around 1 p.m., the school wrote it was evacuating the campus immediately due to a threat and “THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”
Those who can’t evacuate the main campus, the school wrote, are asked to go to the Burg Center.
Further instructions are to come, the school wrote.
A tweet at 1:35 p.m. from the school said the campus is on lockdown and any non-emergency personnel will not be allowed on campus.
Comments